Six Indian cricketers gifted THAR-SUV by Anand Mahindra
Automobile giant Anand Mahindra on Saturday announced that he will be gifting the all-new THAR-SUV to Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Navdeep Saini for their heroics in the just-concluded Test series in Australia.
On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.
"Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible," tweeted Mahindra.
"Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All-New THAR SUV on my own account--at no expense to the company," he said in another tweet.
Sundar and Natarajan had made their debuts in the fourth Test at Gabba and both players went on to script crucial performances. Shardul Thakur had played his first Test in 2018, but he walked off the park after bowling just 10 balls due to injury.
Siraj had lost his father before the series against Australia started, but he decided to stay back to fulfill the dream of his father.
"The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less traveled.' Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority," Mahindra wrote in his last tweet.
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for India in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from Natarajan and Saini, all the other four players will be seen in action in the upcoming Test series against England.
Rishabh Pant is my hero, go-to person
- It was a quiet welcome as the youngster returned home to Mohali with the country still celebrating the 2-1 comeback victory.
'Core is still there': Gambhir points out 'difference between KKR and RCB'
Ashwin recalls what irked Indian cricketers before Brisbane Test
- India off-spinner R Ashwin explained why the Indian cricketers were against going under another round of strict quarantine before the Brisbane Test. Ashwin gave the example of the Queensland government’s decision to allow a certain capacity of spectators to give reasons behind India’s firm stance.
Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide loss
- Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
Hogg suggests Pant should replace Iyer, Samson in limited-overs series
- On his latest video on Youtube, Hogg was asked by fan if India should consider including Pant in the limited-overs series against England which begins next month.
‘See you soon’: England all-rounder Ben Stokes heads to India ahead of series
- Team India are currently leading the World Test Championship standings with 71.1 PCT % (percentage of points earned) while England are in the fourth position with 65.2.
Pietersen wants ECB to 'print' Dravid's email and give it to young Eng batsmen
When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift: Ashwin
Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training
Greg Chappell explains why he's 'not surprised' with Team India's win Down Under
South Africa enter the unknown in first test against Pakistan
Hussain urges England to 'rethink' decision to rest Bairstow
No Sehwag in this team: Swann advises England on how to bowl to 'patient' India
