PTI |
Nov 25, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Skipper Rohit faces 'Pink Ball' in nets, to play Canberra warm-up game

Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma was quick to hit the nets following his arrival here after a paternity break to join the team that was brilliantly led to a record 295-run victory over Australia by his deputy Jasprit Bumrah in the opening Test on Monday.

Rohit, who welcomed a son some days ago, arrived in Perth on Sunday evening and was in dressing room to witness India's biggest Test win on Australian soil.

He was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session on Monday as he faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar with the Pink Ball, which will be in use during the second Test, a day/nighter in Adelaide starting December 6.

Veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja also bowled for some time and during the session, he also faced left-arm throw-downs from slinger Nuwan Senaviratne, trying to play his customary pull shots.

Bumrah, who picked up the player of the match with a haul of eight wickets, welcomed the skipper's arrival in the post-match press conference.

"I look forward to helping him whatever way I can," the pacer said.

There were some gorgeous shots along with a few play and misses during the session as he tried to get into the groove.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game starting November 30. That practice game doesn't have first-class status.

However, the match will be significant as it is a day/night game which will serve as preparation for the second Test.

Rohit is expected to play the game in Canberra as the pink Kookaburra in Adelaide offers a different kind of challenge for the batters especially in the famous twilight hour when the ball is known to jag around more than usual.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

