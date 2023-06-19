'Sky is the limit': Pietersen's blistering '2 months in IPL' remark on Root after RR star's sublime knock vs Australia

After smashing a sensational century in the 1st innings of the Ashes 2023 opener against Australia, former England skipper Joe Root played a scintillating knock to lead the batting charge of Ben Stokes and Co. at Edgbaston on Monday. Australian bowlers managed to strike twice in a devastating spell before heavy rain washed out the remaining sessions on Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and Australia.

Pietersen issued a noteworthy statement about Root(PTI-Getty Images)

With England losing its openers for cheap, the onus was on Root to help the hosts in registering a challenging total on Day 4 of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. Fresh from playing a blockbuster knock against the Baggy Greens, Root continued his sublime run as the premier batter played a stroke-filled knock in the 2nd innings of the Test series opener.

Talking about the star batter of the Three Lions, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen issued a noteworthy statement about Root, who showcased his batting exploits in the Ashes opener. "The sky is the limit for Root with the brain he has and also his work ethic, which is like none other. With 11,000 Test runs, he could be, 'I've got enough, I could swan around, get a hundred, watch everyone the next morning warm up and play football with the lads'. No, no. Every single morning Root is out there wanting to improve. We are lucky enough to watch a master and long may that continue," Pietersen told Sky Sports.

Root attempted an audacious reverse scoop-off to kickstart Day 4 of the Ashes opener against Australia. The in-form batter came up with the famous 'Root Ramp' shot against Scott Boland as England remained keen on endorsing the 'Bazball' style of playing the longest format. "It would have been in those two months in the IPL [with Rajasthan Royals] where those shots would have been ingrained in his game," Pietersen added. Root was roped in by Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 1 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Root played a quick-fire knock of 46 before the Englishman was stumped by Alex Carey during the 26th over bowled by Nathon Lyon.

