Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / SL legend Sanath Jayasuriya gives verdict on Kohli vs Babar debate with epic reply: 'My son's favourite player too'

SL legend Sanath Jayasuriya gives verdict on Kohli vs Babar debate with epic reply: 'My son's favourite player too'

cricket
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 02:02 PM IST

Former Sri Lanka player Sanath Jayasuriya joined the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate and had an interesting answer.

Virat Khohli and Babar Azam pose for a photo.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Virat Kohli and Babar Azam considered by many to be the best batters in world cricket currently, fans and experts are still divided as to who is better between the two. Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya decided to join the debate and share his opinion. Speaking to Sportskeeda Cricket, he said, "I like Virat Kohli. He is my favorite player and also my son's favorite player too."

Despite India's exit from the Asia Cup, Kohli was in brilliant form and smashed a ton in their final Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan, registering an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 61 balls. He also became India's highest run-scorer in a single T20I innings with that knock. The former captain also received praise from former head coach Ravi Shastri. Speaking on Star Sports, Shasti said, "I think what today's innings of Virat Kohli has done, is that it has thrown the spanner in the works. It is allowed now for the selectors to think, 'do we need a third opener?"

Also Read | 'One name however hasn’t attracted that much focus': Ashish Nehra excludes veteran pacer in his India squad for T20 WC

"When Virat Kohli is there, you got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and Virat could well be the third opener in case there's an injury. It allows you to have an extra fast bowler, as well as an extra batsman in the middle order. So, it does open some opportunity,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Babar has led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final, where they will face Sri Lanka. In their last Super 4 game, they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets. The Pakistan captain has been in average batting form during the tournament and registered 30 runs off 29 balls against Sri Lanka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
babar azam virat kohli india cricket team pakistan cricket team sanath jayasuriya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP