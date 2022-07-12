‘People have meals on alternate days to feed their kids’: Pat Cummins shares experience in Sri Lanka amidst mass protest

While Sri Lanka is hit by one of its worst economic crisis, the Australian cricket team visited the nation for a one month tour, which saw the two sides engage in all the three formats. The situation was tough outside but it didn't affect the sport, in fact the Australian team were humbled by the gesture of the local cricket fans. The scenes escalated further and protesters swarmed outside the Galle International Stadium, the venue for the second Test, which was also the final match of the tour.

However, no damage was done to the visiting side and Australia captain Pat Cummins also shared his experience of playing in such conditions. A video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au, where Cummins elaborated how tough the conditions are for the people in Sri Lanka.

The Aussie captain said: “The protest yesterday, you couldn't escape it. We've got a lot of messages from back home saying ‘how is it? hope you’re okay'.

“We've felt totally fine. You could just hear kind of when it changed from a protest to a party.

“And chatting to a couple of staff around the hotel and a couple of drivers. They're doing it really tough. They're having one day eating, one day off eating and try to feed their kids.

“It's really tough.”

Meanwhile, the series saw Australia win the T20Is, while Sri Lanka produced a strong show and outplayed the Aussies in the 50-over format. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

