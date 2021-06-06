‘Slight advantage to New Zealand’: Former captain explains what ‘may hurt’ Virat Kohli & Co in WTC final

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar has opined that a lack of match practice ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand might hurt the top performers of the Indian team, including Virat Kohli. Team India arrived in England on Thursday, after which the players headed into a three-day quarantine in Southampton.

While the Indian squad is yet to train in a full-fledged manner, opponent New Zealand are currently playing the hosts in a 2-match Test series.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Vengsarkar said that Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been carrying a very good form lately but lack of competitive time in the middle might affect their performance in the upcoming face-off against New Zealand.

“Well, he (Kohli) has been around for a long time. He (Kohli) is one of the best batsmen in world cricket at the moment. Players like Virat or Rohit Sharma, they are world-class players, they take a lot of pride in their performance and pride in winning matches for India.

ALSO READ | 'Surprised to see the number of guys that could bowl 140-plus': Faf du Plessis on how PSL differs from IPL

“It is a good thing and both are in very good form. But having said that, I think lack of match practise may hurt them in the first Test match that is what I feel,” Vengsarkar told PTI on Sunday.

Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, reckoned that New Zealand could have a slight advantage given that they are already in the zone competitively.

“India is a better team and in great form. The advantage with New Zealand, it is a low-profile team, the thing is that they are getting to play two Test matches before the Test match (WTC final). So it is important... it is a slight advantage to New Zealand... because they have already played two Test matches before they start (of the WTC final), they are acclimatised to the conditions,” reckoned Vengsarkar.

“What I feel is that India should have played games, you know matches, at least two-three games before the Test match (WTC), to get acclimatised to the conditions,” he added.

The former captain feels that even the bowlers should have got some practice before the game.

ALSO READ | 'Ready to have bitter taste in my mouth in WTC final': Aakash Chopra wants India to win England Test series

“It is advisable to play matches and spend time in the middle, both for batsmen as well as for bowlers. Match practice is ultimate, you may have net practice, you know a match stimulation, but playing a match in the middle and spending time in the middle always helps, when you play the big game,” said the former batsman.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC, beginning June 18.

(With PTI Inputs)