'Ready to have bitter taste in my mouth in WTC final': Aakash Chopra wants India to win England Test series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra says he would prefer India winning the five-match Test series against England over the WTC final if he had to make a pick between the two. Chopra's response came in a reply to this question asked by the fan in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton starting from June 18th. After the highly-anticipated final, India will gear up for the Test series against England which will begin from 4th August.

In reply to the question posed by the fan on which event would he prefer India to win if he has to pick one of the two, Chopra explained why he wants the Kohli-led team to register Test series win over England in their backyard.





"It is a very interesting question. On the face of it, you want to win the WTC final. It is a big ICC event and you want to lift the trophy. Since it is happening for the first time, you will want to win this match and become the best team in the world. But I am ready to have the bitter taste in my mouth in the WTC final, no issues," Chopra said.

"Our team is good, if you lose one match, the team does not become bad. It is the No.1 team, they were No.1 in the points table and No.1 for the last five years as well," Chopra added.

"So if given a choice between this [WTC Final] and the England series, I will win the England series. It is a five-match series. It has been a long time, the last time we won was in 2007 under Dravid's captaincy but have not been able to conquer that frontier since then," said Chopra.

"So I will want that five-match series, it will be a constant fight, there will be a strong team against you. If you win both it is better, but if I can get only one out of the WTC final or the England series, I will go with the England series," he signed off.

