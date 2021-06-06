'Surprised to see the number of guys that could bowl 140-plus': Faf du Plessis on how PSL differs from IPL

The Indian Premier League has set the bar high in terms of T20 league tournaments across the world. While tournaments like the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League have left a mark in franchise cricket, the IPL has a star power and reach like no one else. Which is why cricketers all around the world call the IPL the crème de la crème of franchise cricket.

Faf du Plessis, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and is gearing up to play for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, whose sixth season will resume from June 9 in the UAE, has made an interesting point about the two leagues. The former South Africa captain feels that PSL stands out in terms of the quality of fast bowlers that it has, whereas the IPL has always produced a good stock of spinners over the years.

Also Read | 'Confidence level of boys today are five times more': MSK Prasad names India player 'to watch out for' in Sri Lanka tour

"The standard is very good in PSL. I must say that the things that's impressed me the most about the tournament is the fast bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa myself where you grow up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of guys that can bowl 140-plus in the competition. I would say that in India, there's a huge variety of spin bowlers that you face, I feel that the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace that it has to offer," du Plessis told Cricket Pakistan.

Du Plessis weighed in on the experience of playing the IPL 2021 which was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19. Du Plessis was in red-hot form for CSK, scoring 320 runs from seven matches with four consecutive half-centuries as the three-time winners dominated the season. They won five out of seven matches and ruled the points-table for the most part.

Also Read | 'In India, Jadeja has matched him': Manjrekar explains why he has problem with Ashwin termed as 'one of all-time greats'

"The tournament was well run once again. Everything went smoothly, we felt safe in the bubble, no issues. Then obviously, I think, the travelling part of the IPL is where it opened the gap for Covid to come into the tournament," du Plessis added.

"Very disappointing that another tournament had to be postponed because of it. It was sad in a way. My performances were going well but also the team… Chennai Super Kings was playing some really good cricket. Very disappointing from that part."