'Confidence level of boys today are five times more': MSK Prasad names India player 'to watch out for' in Sri Lanka tour

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad believes the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav can make a big impact in the upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. India are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is starting July 13th against Sri Lanka. But with Virat Kohli-led Test squad away in England, India are expected to send a squad of fringe players to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series.

And this is why MSK Prasad believes that players like Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, who have been excellent in the IPL, can make a great impact in the series.

Prasad also praised Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan, who has been named as a standby in the UK tour, and said it would be unfortunate if the pacer misses both the series.

“Suryakumar Yadav is the guy to watch out for. Ishan and Sanju also have a great opportunity at hand. I would have also loved to see Avesh Khan (named standby for the UK tour). He has been excellent in the IPL, and it would be unfortunate to see him miss out on playing in either series," Prasad told Sportstar.

Prasad further on to went explain how the youngster of today's generation are differentiating themselves from the players from the bygone era.

“The skill level back then was similar to what we have now. But the confidence levels of the boys today are five times more than what we had then,” Prasad said.

“Simple example: first ball, Suryakumar Yadav, gets an opportunity to play in a T20I game, smashes one of the best bowlers in the world for a six. Or Ishan Kishan, the way he blasted the opposition (England) on debut.”

He went on to make a bold prediction.

“I won’t be surprised if this young squad wins the series in Sri Lanka,” Prasad signed off.