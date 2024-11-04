Smith Smith ready to ‘play a Test match tomorrow’ after India's embarrassing series defeat vs NZ: 'It all just clicked'

Australia premier batter Steve Smith is all set for the India challenge after the Asian Giants' three-match Test series to New Zealand at home. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be crucial for both India and Australia in a bid to qualify for the World Test Championship Final next year. Rohit Sharma and Co will travel to Australia with some added pressure after getting whitewashed by New Zealand at home. Steve Smith will return to middle-order against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

Australia have not won a Test series against India in the past decade, which includes two series losses Down under. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

Smith, who enjoys batting against India, said his preparation has been terrific for the mega five-match series.

"My last week in preparation has been really good. I feel like I'm in a nice place and moving really well, I'm really balanced at the crease, and I feel like my bat's coming down a nice plane. So I was happy with the way about it tonight. It would be nice to have been out there a little bit longer," Smith told SEN Radio after Australia's win in the 1st ODI vs Pakistan.

'I'm in a good place now': Steve Smith

The veteran batter has scored 2042 runs in 19 Tests at an astonishing average of 65.87, which included 9 centuries. Smith asserted that he is ready to go out and play a Test match tomorrow without any doubt.

"I'm ready. I'm ready now. Yeah, I could go out and play a Test match tomorrow, so I feel like I'm in a good place. I've had a really good week of training, came down here early and had a few hits. And I was just trying to get a few things right that I felt like I didn't quite have in sync. And it all just clicked. And I feel like I'm in a good place now," Smith further added.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test--a day match--at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.