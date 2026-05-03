...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Smriti Mandhana is like MS Dhoni, is she? Galactic praise for two-time WPL winner with RCB

The 29-year-old deserves every bit of it. In just four years, she has led RCB to the trophy twice.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 08:28 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Smriti Mandhana today is as popular among fans as some of the male cricketers. She has a lot of good attributes. To begin with, she is a terrific batter. When on song, there are very few in the world, including the ones in men’s cricket, who can bat as elegantly as her. She has that special touch which can make even the West Indian great Brian Lara proud.

Smriti Mandhana is part of India's T20 World Cup squad.(AFP)

Plus, she is a brilliant captain. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) started in 2023, and she has been at the helm there from day one. And in these four years, RCB have won the trophy twice. When you compare it with the RCB of Virat Kohli, they took 18 years to do that, and on top of that, they needed the lesser-known Rajat Patidar to inspire them.

So, it came as no surprise when former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik praised the left-handed batter. However, it was not her batting that caught Karthik’s attention. It was her ability to lead her troops.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Women's T20 World Cup; Radha Yadav returns to squad; Kashvee Gautam out injured

Mandhana, with close to 300 international appearances to her name, was an important member of the team that won the World Cup last year, for the first time ever. The 29-year-old was yesterday named in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England. The event will kick off in June.

Karthik’s remarks should inspire her even more now.

 
smriti mandhana rcb ms dhoni
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Smriti Mandhana is like MS Dhoni, is she? Galactic praise for two-time WPL winner with RCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.