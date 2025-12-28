Smriti Mandhana races past legends to rewrite history, becomes fastest ever to 10,000 runs in women’s cricket

Smriti Mandhana caps off her incredible 2025 with another record sent tumbling. The left-handed Indian opener surpassed the five-digit mark in international cricket, scoring her 10,000th run in women's internationals and joining an exclusive club of only three other players. Smriti Mandhana has enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, establishing herself as arguably the best batter in the women's sport.(PTI)

27 short of the mark heading into the fourth India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Trivandrum, Mandhana eased past the mark to join compatriot Mithali Raj as well as New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and England’s Charlotte Edwards in the rare air of players with 10,000+ runs in women’s cricket.

With 5322 runs in WODI cricket, 4022 runs in WT20Is, and 629 runs in her seven Test matches, Mandhana took 281 international appearances to reach the mark – ten quicker than Mithali, thereby beating her former captain to the record.

Most runs in women's international cricket

Mithali Raj (IND): 10,868 runs

Suzie Bates (NZ): 10,652 runs

Charlotte Edwards (ENG): 10,273 runs

SMRITI MANDHANA (IND): 10,053 runs

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG): 8,197 runs

Mithali's record within Smriti's sights

2025 has been a phenomenal year for Mandhana, racking up the runs and the centuries, and helping India lift their maiden Women’s World Cup title at home earlier this winter. She now has 17 centuries across all formats, with two in Tests and one in the 20-over format, but dominating ODI cricket with 14 after scoring nine of those in the last two years.

The 29-year-old star is likely to surpass the other members of the 10k club in women’s cricket: she is around 800 runs short of Raj, who leads the list, and has plenty of cricket left to offer to try and overtake India’s iconic batter. Mandhana had earlier this year joined Raj as just the fifth player to cross 5000 runs in ODI cricket, and stands as one of only two players with 4000+ runs in women’s T20I cricket behind Suzie Bates.

Mandhana’s knock against the Lankans saw her finish with 80 runs off just 48 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes in the first innings. A 162-run opening stand with Shafali Verma helped set the stage for India, before Richa Ghosh’s whirlwind knock of 40*(16) saw the hosts finish on 221/2.