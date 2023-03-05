'I don't like the kind of...': Smriti Mandhana's brilliant statement to shut down comparison talks with Kohli at RCB

With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gearing up for their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL), skipper Smriti Mandhana was asked to draw comparison with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It goes with saying that run-machine Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bangalore ever since the batting icon was appointed the leader of the Banglaore-based franchise in 2013.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Mandhana have the same jersey number (18) for RCB and Team India. After RCB signed the Indian opener for a whopping sum of INR 3.6 crore at the WPL auction, it was Kohli, who officially revealed Mandhana as the leader of the women's team of the Bangalore-based franchise. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai ahead of Bangalore's match against Delhi, Mandhana said that she is aiming to emulate Kohli as the marquee player of the RCB franchise.

"I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters.

India's left-handed opener Mandhana emerged as the most expensive buy in the first-ever Women's Premier League auction last month. RCB had to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to acquire the services of Mandhana for the WPL 2023. The first-ever season of the WPL kicked off with title contenders Mumbai Indians registering a massive win over Gujarat Giants (GG) at Navi Mumbai.

Led by Indian skipper Harmanporeet Kaur, the Mumbai Paltan thrashed Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants side by 143 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Delhi Capitals in match No.2 of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Mandhana has amassed 2802 runs for India in 116 T20I matches. The star opener has also played 4 Tests and 77 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

"Well yeah, definitely a big moment for I think all of us including all the overseas (players) as well because it is first ever WPL match. We have been part of teams where we have played in pressure situations. One thing we always tell and that is the one thing that we have to go and enjoy and have each other's back," Mandhana said ahead of RCB's match against DC at WPL 2023.

