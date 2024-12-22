Smriti Mandhana shatters another record, becomes women's cricketer with most international runs in a year

Team India star batter Smriti Mandhana registered her name in a special record tally with a sensational 91-run knock against West Indies in the first ODI at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Mandhana, who has been in incredible form in ODIs this year, continued her purple patch and became the player with the most international runs in a year in women’s cricket. Smriti Mandhana slammed 91 runs against West Indies in first ODI.(X/@BCCIWomen)

The left-handed opener took her 2024 ODI-run tally to 1602 runs with 91-run innings against West Indies. Mandhana missed out on her century but did enough to pip Laura Wolvaardt, who slammed 1593 runs this year.

Mandhana has already slammed five centuries and 10 fifties this year, and with two ODIs left in the series, she will get the chance to add more to the tally.

Players with the most international runs in a year in women’s cricket

1. Smriti Mandhana (2024) - 1602 runs

2. Laura Wolvaardt (2024) 1593 runs

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (2022) 1346 runs

4. Smriti Mandhana (2018) 1291 runs

5. Smriti Mandhana (2022) 1290 runs

The left-handed batter has been in incredible form against West Indies as recently she slammed three successive half-centuries in India's 2-1 T20I series triumph at Navi Mumbai.

Mandhana's knock powers India to 314/9

Meanwhile, Mandhana's knock propelled India to 314/9 in the series opener, as her knock was laced with 13 boundaries which set the foundation of big total.

Mandhana, who recorded a 50-plus score for the fifth time in as many innings, got the bulk of the runs in her 110-run stand alongside debutant Pratika Rawal (40 off 69).

The launch pad was provided by Mandhana for the middle-order to go big and that is what the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23), Harleen Deol (44 off 50), Richa Ghosh (26 off 12) and Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19) did to take India past 300.

For the West Indies, the pick of the bowlers was left-arm spinner Zaida James, who took five wickets for 45 runs in eight overs.