Smriti Mandhana wants to 'put win against Australia behind' as it is all about World Cup final: 'I remember visiting...'

India might have achieved the unthinkable against Australia in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup 2025, but opening batter Smriti Mandhana wants to put the result behind her and focus on the all-important final against South Africa on Sunday at the DR DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten 127-run knock as India registered the highest-ever chase in women's cricket, overhauling Australia's total of 338. Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-scorer for India in the World Cup. (Raju Shinde)

As a result of their win over Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for their third World Cup final, and the hosts would now aim to end their ICC trophy drought and win their maiden 50-over competition. However, the task won't be that easy as the Proteas stand in between.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Mandhana said that her focus is on winning the title for the country, as several fans have been waiting for a long time for the women's team to win the World Cup.

“The World Cup is always special — but a home World Cup is something else altogether. I remember visiting the stadium a couple of months ago for an ad shoot and standing on the balcony thinking, ‘How amazing would it be if we win here on the 2nd?’ Now, that dream is within reach. Our focus as a team is to leave everything behind," said Mandhana on ‘Follow The Blues’.

“Whatever happened in the past or in the semi-final, give 100% in the final. Everyone has been meticulous with their preparations, whether in the gym or at training. As players, it’s in our hands how we prepare. I know a lot of dreams across India are connected with this final, and we will try our best to make those dreams come true — because fans will live those moments through our eyes,” she added.

Mandhana is India's leading run-scorer

The left-handed batter Mandhana is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 389 runs in 8 matches at an average of 55.87. She scored a century against New Zealand in the league stage as well.

However, the 29-year-old remains focused on not dwelling on personal achievements, as ultimately, it is about whether the team won the competition or not.

“In this World Cup, my only goal was to do whatever the team needed from me. In the past, I came in with personal targets — wanting to score specific runs or achieve certain milestones — but things rarely go exactly as planned. This time, my intention was very clear: to focus on preparation and execution rather than numbers,” said Mandhana.

“Personally, the only statistic I want to see is that ‘India has won the 2025 World Cup.’ That’s what will mean the most to me. As a batter, I’ve realised that you can’t overthink in cricket — it’s all about reacting to the ball. Whoever reacts best on the day will do well. So for me, it’s about staying calm, being present, and contributing in whichever way the team needs,” he added.