Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
Sneh Rana joins RCB as injury replacement for Shreyanka Patil

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 09:52 PM IST

Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets with her off-spin, is ruled out of the third edition of tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday drafted in Sneh Rana as replacement for injured Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Shreyanka Patil during WPL 2024(PTI)
Shreyanka Patil during WPL 2024(PTI)

Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets with her off-spin, is ruled out of the third edition of tournament due to an unspecified injury.

"Challenges are tough, Shrey. But you're tougher. We know how hard you tried to get fit before #WPL2025. And how badly you'll miss being a part of our campaign, and we will carry your energy and spirit with us on the field as well!," the RCB mentioned in a post on their official X account.

"Get well soon and come back stronger! Can't wait to see you play in the Red Blue and Gold of RCB next year," the franchise added.

Shreyanka had also missed the white ball assignments at home against the West Indies and Ireland last year because of an injury.

The 30-year-old Rana, who is an off-spin all-rounder, has previously played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

She has joined RCB for 30 lakh.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their title defence with a six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants at Vadodara on Friday.

Follow Us On