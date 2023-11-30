'So pleased that he has been able to...': Sachin Tendulkar's two cents on Virat Kohli's future

Virat Kohli's dream of winning a second World Cup title may have gone unfulfilled in the recently concluded 2023 edition of the tournament but the former India captain himself had a rather record-breaking tournament. Among the records he broke were a few big ones that belonged to Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli ended the tournament with a whopping 765 runs, thus breaking the record for most runs in a single edition of a World Cup. that had belonged to Tendulkar when he had scored 673 in the 2003 World Cup.

Virat Kohli surpassed a few of Sachin Tendulkar's seemingly insurmountable ODI records during the 2023 World Cup. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More famously though, Kohli first equalled Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, a statistic that was deemed almost untouchable back when the latter ended his career, and then went on to become the first player to score 50 centuries in the format. Tendulkar has now said that he is happy that this particular record has stayed with an Indian.

“I have seen Virat even before he played for India. And then I have seen him grow from a youngster,” Tendulkar said on ESPNCricinfo. Tendulkar then recalled a hilarious incident, which Kohli himself has recounted in the past, where the latter was forced to touch his feet when he had first entered the Indian dressing room as he had been convinced by some of the other players that it had been a tradition in the team for a new player to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been reported that the 35-year-old Kohli has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he is taking an indefinite break from international white-ball cricket. Tendulkar said that he believes that Kohli has a number of years of cricket still left in him.

“And then the same player goes on achieve such wonderful things for the country. I am so pleased that he has been able to do that and I am very sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him and lot of runs left in him. Lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am so happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and still does,” said Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON