‘Sad what’s happening in your wonderful country’: Shane Warne extends ‘love & support’ to India in battle against Covid

Australian spin legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Monday expressed his concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in India. The cricketer-turned-commentator has asked the people to ‘be safe’ and 'take care' of their family members.

The second wave of coronavirus has badly affected India with more than 35 million active cases. The deadly virus also took a heavy toll on the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the tournament was indefinitely suspended after several players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Warne on Thursday took to Twitter and extended his love and support to the Indians.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra picks his best bowling performances of IPL 2021 season so far

“Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what’s happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support,” Warne tweeted.

The IPL 2021 was suspended after four players – SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble. After calling off the tournament midway, the BCCI is now taking care of the safe return of the overseas players.

Meanwhile, the Australian participants left for the Maldives to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight to home. Cricket Australia issued a statement to confirm the development.

“We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” the CA stated in a press release.

ALSO READ | 'He quietly comes and picks up 2-3 wickets': Sehwag lauds young Indian speedster

“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia,” it added, referring to the ban on flights from India in Australia till May 15 because of the explosion of COVID-19 cases here.

There were 40 Australians involved in the league after three early pull-outs. Of these, 14 were players.

(With Agency Inputs)