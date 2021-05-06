Aakash Chopra picks his best bowling performances of IPL 2021 season so far

The Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted midway, but the fans still were able to see some of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history. While AB de Villiers' blistering knock against Kolkata Knight Riders will always be etched in the minds of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show against RCB will also be talked about for years to come. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

There were also some sensational showing from the bowlers as well -- and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has listed his top six bowling performances in the season so far.

Also read: He got hit on the helmet and smashed the next ball for six: Prasad narrates battle between Tendulkar and Akram

"At No.1 is my favorite bowling performance of the season so far, I have picked Harshal Patel. It came in the first match against Mumbai (5/27). You have a four-over spell and there if you take five wickets, that too while coming at the end. He bowled very good slower ones and perfect yorkers," Chopra said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"Second on my list is Harpreet Brar. He took three wickets while giving 19 runs, but who were those three wickets. He conceded 10 runs in his first over and then a boundary off the first ball of his second over. And then you dismiss Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers, which was the icing on the cake," stated Chopra.

"At No.3, I have picked Deepak Chahar's 4/13 vs Punjab. First he dismissed Mayank Agarwal, it was an outstanding ball. After that he dismissed Chris Gayle and Hooda in his four wickets. It was game, set and match," observed Chopra.

"At No.4, I have kept Chris Morris' four-wicket spell against KKR while conceding just 23 runs. Kolkata is a dangerous team and Rajasthan did not have Jofra. So you keep looking towards Morris but will he bowl at the start, middle and then at the end. He did all of that," said Chopra.

"At No.5 I have kept Andre Russell who took 5/15 against the Mumbai Indians, that too in two overs. He went round the stumps and kept bowling wide with the angle and dismissed everyone one by one," added Chopra.

"At No.6, is the performance of Deepak's brother. It was in the same KKR vs MI match. KKR was not chasing a huge score and there Rahul Chahar took four wickets which included Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana. Everyone was trying to play shots and getting stuck in his web," concluded Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON