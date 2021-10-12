'Some of the garbage that's been flowing is disgusting': Maxwell slams abusive trolls attacking RCB, thanks 'REAL' fans

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are no strangers to getting trolled on social media. It started gaining momentum during the IPL 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, when the team finished with the wooden spoon twice and once seventh in the points table. But even with the team putting in good performances in the last couple of season of the IPL, there are those who spread a lot of negativity related to the franchise, targeting players.

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has taken exception to this and slammed the trolls attacking the franchise. Maxwell called some of the negativity that has been circulating on social media utter 'garbage' and urged people to straighten up their acts.

While praising RCB's run in IPL 2021, which saw them reach the Playoffs before getting knocked out by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match on Monday, the all-rounder said there should be no room for anyone directing any sort of abuse to any of the players.

"Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell well short of where we thought we should be. Doesn’t take away from an amazing season. Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting. We are human beings who are giving out best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," Maxwell wrote in a social media post.

Maxwell went on to thank the genuine RCB fans who have supported the franchise through thick and thin, and warned those spreading hatred that if the trolling doesn't stop, those people would start getting blocked by himself and other players.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all. Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable. Please don’t be like them," added Maxwell.

“If you comment abuse on one of my team-mates/friends' social media with negative/abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being a terrible person? There is no excuse.”