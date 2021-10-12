Kohli involved in heated exchange with umpire during RCB vs KKR match, throws ball onto the pitch in frustration - Watch

Playing his final match as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli lost his cool when umpire Virender Sharma declared a leg before call against Rahul Tripathi not out. Bowling the seventh over of the innings, Yuzvendra Chahal rapped KKR Rahul Tripathi on the pads, which led to a huge appeal, but umpire Sharma, who had a rather ordinary match, did not flinch.

As the entire RCB bunch appeared in disbelief, Kohli, after consulting with Chahal and wicketkeeper batsman Srikar Bharat took the review. The DRS showed that the ball would go on to hit the stumps. It was three reds and Tripathi had to head back. The RCB unit erupted including Kohli, who gave a glare to Sharma.

It did not end there. RCB had struck with their review but Kohli walked up to Sharma and argued with him over the call. He threw the ball onto the pitch in frustration and had a few animated words with Sharma. Chris Gaffney, from square leg, intervened and asked Kohli to get on with the game. The discussion ended with a smile on Kohli's face but not before he was involved with a heated exchange with umpire Sharma.

It was the third wrong call given by Sharma in the match. Earlier in the match, he RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel out before both decisions were overturned with the help of DRS. On air, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came to the defence of Sharma, saying the umpire should not be in any need to explain his decision to anyone.

"He doesn't have to give an explanation. He has taken a call, right or wrong, it's his call," Gavaskar said.

In his final match as RCB captain, Kohli lost to KKR by six wickets to be knocked out of IPL 2021. With this, Kohli's 10-year-long association with RCB as captain came to an end. Incidentally, Kohli scored 39 in both his first and last match as RCB skipper.