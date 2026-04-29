‘Sometimes it hurts’: Hardik Pandya shares his true feelings for Mumbai crowd after MI fail to defend 243 against SRH

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted his side had failed to meet the franchise’s standards after a crushing six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, a result that left MI ninth on the IPL 2026 points table with only two wins from eight matches. Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians are struggling in IPL 2026. (PTI)

In a run-fest that should have ended in a home victory, Mumbai piled up 243/5 after Ryan Rickelton’s century and strong support through the middle overs. But Sunrisers Hyderabad produced one of the cleanest chases of the season, reaching 249/4 in just 18.4 overs. Travis Head smashed 76 off 30 balls to set the tone, while Heinrich Klaasen stayed unbeaten to finish the job with eight deliveries remaining.

The defeat was another heavy setback for a side that has struggled for rhythm all season. MI now have four points from eight games, leaving little room for further mistakes in the playoff race.

Hardik Pandya says MI have not lived up to standards Speaking after the game, Hardik Pandya refused to isolate the bowlers despite Mumbai failing to defend one of the highest totals of IPL 2026.

“I think this season, we don't have much options. I don't want to put my bowlers under the bus. As an overall unit, we haven't been able to do what Mumbai Indians stand for. We have passionate owners. We have passionate support staff.”

The remark underlined the scale of Mumbai’s slump. The five-time champions have been unable to build momentum, with problems across departments. Their bowling attack has repeatedly leaked runs at critical moments, while several strong batting efforts have gone unrewarded.

This loss stood out because 243 is usually a match-winning total in T20 cricket, especially at Wankhede. Instead, SRH chased it down with authority, exposing MI’s inability to control the game even after dominating the first innings.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's return to IPL 2026 hinted at by Hardik Pandya: ‘Not up to exactly where he wants’

Hardik also addressed the reaction inside the stadium, where sections of the crowd were heard chanting opposition players’ names during the chase.

“Yes. I think we haven't given them much opportunity to back us. They have been fantastic. They have been loyal. It hurts a bit when they come out and chant the opposition's players' names. But we need to entertain more to get back the love.”

The statement was a direct acknowledgement of supporter frustration. Mumbai Indians remain one of the IPL’s biggest and most successful franchises, and expectations around the side remain high every season. Sitting near the bottom of the table after eight matches has created a visible gap between reputation and current performance.

For Hardik, the equation is now simple. Mumbai need to win all their matches to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they need stronger performances to reconnect with a Wankhede crowd accustomed to cheering victories rather than applauding the opposition.