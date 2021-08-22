'Sometimes, the best way is to say nothing and go get a hundred: Nick Compton's advice for 'foul-mouthed' Virat Kohli

Former England opener Nick Compton has revealed that he is not a fan of Virat Kohli's excessive verbal volleys. The India captain is no stranger to having a go at the opposition – sometimes out of retaliation or at times in general. The second Test between India and England at Lord's was another example of Kohli being at his expressive self. On Day 3, he exchanged a few words with James Anderson which were caught on the stump mic, while on the final day, the India captain tried to distract Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson with his words as they tried to save the Test for England.

Compton has nothing against Kohli and explained that his idea of trying to get under the opposition's skin is way different to that of the India captain. "I don't think it is anything personal. I think if you see the likes of Williamson, Root, they just go about their cricket a different way. I am not saying that whether it is right or wrong," Compton told SportsKeeda.

"I think the way Kohli goes about it, there is definitely a place for it in the game. I am just talking about his verbals out there. He is quite foul-mouthed. It is not for everyone. I am a fan of quietly going about it, being strong in different ways."

Compton feels the best way for Kohli to answer to England should not be through his gestures or mouth but his bat. It’s been almost one year and nine months that the India captain has not scored a century in international cricket and the former England batsman believes Kohli should channelise his aggression and put on a solid performance with the bat in the remaining three Tests.

"Indian players must give it back (to England). I am not saying they shouldn't be aggressive. I think (Ravindra) Jadeja has got that in him. I think that you do get a good mixture within the team. There are different ways to being aggressive. Kohli can probably do it in a more intelligent way, without having these abusive fights. Sometimes the best way is to say nothing and go out there and get a hundred," Compton added.