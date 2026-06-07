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‘Sooryavanshi’s clean, uninhibited bat swing possesses organic symmetry’: Greg Chappell in awe of the 15-year-old star

However, Greg Chappell is worried about the imbalance that the dominance of the bat over the ball has created.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 05:19 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found a new admirer in former Australia batsman Greg Chappell. Chappell, who also coached India in the noughties, is a well-respected batting expert, and his praising Sooryavanshi is no ordinary thing. It lends a lot of weight to what former Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar have already said about the teenage star.

Greg Chappell is an expert in batting matters.(Getty Images)

Describing Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary talent, Chappell, in his column for ESPNcricinfo, wrote: “When studying Sooryavanshi in full flight, one is immediately struck by a technical purity that elevates his work above the crude, muscle-bound power-hitting of the modern era. His clean, uninhibited bat swing possesses an organic symmetry that evokes cricket's finest aestheticians.

“In his elegant downswing and flawless balance, there are distinct echoes of the great Graeme Pollock and the incomparable Sir Garfield Sobers. When he slashes across the line or lofts over extra cover, one glimpses the ferocious, instinctive genius of Brian Lara, combined with the devastating, ball-one intent of Adam Gilchrist. It is a classic, pure method being deployed with contemporary violence, proving that his talent is a rare gift to the game.”

“As I watched this young left-hander take modern batting to a completely unheralded plane, a profound sense of unease accompanied the marvel. The central question we must now confront is clear: are we witnessing the magnificent evolution of T20 batting or are we presiding over the permanent evisceration of the contest between bat and ball?” he wrote.

Three-point solution from Chappell!

Chappell has come up with three suggestions that should help restore the balance between bat and ball. “The number of wickets a batting team is permitted to lose in a T20 innings should be reduced to six. Second, Administrators must mandate that a minimum of 3mm of live grass be left on all T20 pitches. Thirdly, I would recommend adjusting the lbw law so that any ball that is going on to hit the stumps, no matter where it pitches, is out.”

Chappell is of the opinion that by restricting the number of wickets, the batsmen will be more cautious, and it will result in restoring the balance. He reinforces his point by saying that if a bowler can only bowl four overs, the best batters of the team should also be restricted through the “six wickets” suggestion.

 
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Home / Cricket News / ‘Sooryavanshi’s clean, uninhibited bat swing possesses organic symmetry’: Greg Chappell in awe of the 15-year-old star
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