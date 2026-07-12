Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra, Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra and Kevin Pietersen were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ganguly, a former India captain, had a 16-year career, including over 18,000 international runs.

Sourav Ganguly has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official ICC press release, Ganguly said, "I am honoured to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To have my name included among the cricket's greatest players will remain one of my most cherished moments. Representing India and playing along with several greats of the game has been a privilege, and to now be recognised in this way is truly special."

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped from final T20I as Sanju Samson called back into the Playing XI

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Jay Shah for this huge honour, which I consider the highest recognition a cricketer can receive. This game has given me a lot, and I hope to continue to serve the game in the years to come. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my near and dear ones for their support over the years."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chopra is a former India women's team skipper and was also India's first female player to play 100 ODIs and score 1000 runs in the format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chopra is a former India women's team skipper and was also India's first female player to play 100 ODIs and score 1000 runs in the format. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers and coaches who have always been there to support me during tough times," said Chopra.

"I also got the timely support of administrators as I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour - to be recognised amongst the game’s greatest - is an award for all those who have helped shape my career. I am thankful to all of them and delighted to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring over 14,000 international runs.

"It’s a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To be recognised in this way and see my name beside so many of the game's greats is truly humbling. It is the highest recognition a cricketer can receive, and I know it will take some time for it to fully sink in," said Pietersen.

"I feel privileged to have played across all three formats of the game, and I look back on my career with immense pride and satisfaction. I would like to thank the ICC for this wonderful honour, as well as my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who supported me throughout my journey. This recognition is one I will cherish forever," he further added.