Sourav Ganguly is not resigning as BCCI president, says Jay Shah amid rumours following cryptic tweet

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has said that former India captain Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the board's president. Shah's clarification comes after speculation arose following a statement that Ganguly had put out to thank fans going into the 30th anniversary of the start of his journey in cricket. He also said in the statement that "today" he is “planning to start something” that he feels will “probably help a lot of people”.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah told ANI.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you," Ganguly said in his statement, a screenshot of which he tweeted.

“I want to thank every single person who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Ganguly had alluded to the projects that Shah spoke about, according to PTI.

Ganguly was elected BCCI President in October 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure.

