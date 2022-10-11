Sourav Ganguly declined IPL chairmanship citing ‘can’t become sub-committee head' reason, says BCCI source: Report

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president is set to come to an end and if reports are to be believed then the great Indian cricketer will have no role in the board from October 18. India's 1983 World Cup-winning hero Roger Binny is set to replace Ganguly as the new president next week in the AGM. There won't be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.

Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders in New Delhi, last week. The former India captain was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

With Brijesh Patel set to turn 70 in November this year, there was a vacancy for the IPL chairman. Ganguly was reportedly offered the role but the former opener declined it.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," a BCCI source told PTI.

The decision-makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted Arun Dhumal, who has been known to be one of the most efficient men in the last BCCI cabinet as the treasurer.

There were also talks about Ganguly being nominated as ICC chairman but chances for that too appear to be slim. According to Crizbuzz, Ganguly was criticised for non-performing as the BCCI president during the meeting in New Delhi.

Jay Shah will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the ICC Board.

Ganguly, one of India's most successful captains, will be the representative of Cricket Association of Bengal in the AGM on October 18.

(With PTI inputs)

