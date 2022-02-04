Sourav Ganguly fumes, responds to allegations of him influencing team selection: 'Don't need to answer anybody anything'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, reports of whom influencing the selection committee have been doing the rounds lately, has rubbished these allegations. Ganguly stated that it is not within him to comment on ‘baseless’ rumours, although the former India captain did explain the picture of him with former India captain Virat Kohli and a previous selection committee that had gone viral and created an uproar in the Indian media and among fans.

“I don't think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma stands 96 runs away from joining Ganguly-Tendulkar in legendary ODI batting list

“Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (of social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting. I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn't from a selection committee meeting. Jayesh George isn't a part of selection committee meetings. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn't it? (laughs)”.

Ganguly ended the speculation regarding the future of IPL 2022 and where it will be staged amid the pandemic. The 2020 edition was held entirely in the UAE, while IPL 2021 was conducted across India and the UAE, both staging one half of the tournament each. This year, as the country battled a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a time when the BCCI was considering either UAE or even South Africa to conduct the 14th edition of the IPL. All that however, is now a thing of past as Ganguly confirmed that the tournament will indeed be held in India, although a decision on venues will be taken later.

Also Read | ‘Still love watching old footages of him bat’: Marnus Labuschagne names India legend he has ‘so much to learn from’

“Well, as BCCI has always maintained that this is the Indian Premier League and we would ideally want to hold it in India. Yes, we haven't yet officially announced as we are still tracking the Covid-19 situation in the country. Yes, we would finalise the venues in some time. The plan is very much to hold it in India and we are preparing accordingly,” added the BCCI chief.

With India set to play their 1000th ODI this Sunday – which will be against the West Indies – Ganguly informed that unfortunately due to Covid-19, no celebrations will be in order to commemorate the occasion.

“No, nothing as such as everything is being held in the bubble. We have to maintain the Covid-19 protocols so yes elaborate celebrations won't be possible and in any case matches are being held closed doors,” Ganguly, who led India in its 500th ODI in 2002, pointed out.