IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma stands 96 runs away from joining Ganguly-Tendulkar in legendary ODI batting list

The pair of the former captain and the present incumbent will have the opportunity to join the legendary batting pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive batting list during the impending three-match ODI series against West Indies at home which begins from February 6 onwards.

The pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stand just 94 runs away from completing 5000 runs in ODI cricket. Presently on 4906, from 81 innings at 64.55 with 18 century stands, the pair have the chance of becoming the third Indian batting combination to complete the milestone, joining the aforementioned duo, who have scored 8227 runs in 176 innings, and the pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan, who have amassed 5023 runs in 112 innings.

Overall, the Rohit-Kohli combination will become the eighth batting pair to reach the milestone of 5000 ODI runs as a pair.

ALSO READ: 'You can kill two birds with one stone': Aakash issues big warning to promising 24-year-old star with KL Rahul threat

The pair, who have scored 982 runs between themselves in ODI matches against West Indies, also stand 78 runs away from becoming the first Indian pair to reach the milestone of 1000 runs against West Indies and join Ganguly and Sachin in become the second batting pair from India to have two or more partnership tallies of 1000 runs or more against a single opponent. Rohit and Kohli have previously scored 1128 runs against Australia in 20 innings.

The ODI series will be Rohit's first assignment as a full-time captain of the format, having missed the contest in South Africa last month after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury he incurred during the home series against New Zealand last December.