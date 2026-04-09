...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sourav Ganguly had just retired; I had been waiting 7 years for my spot: Yuvraj Singh ‘was ready to die’ for Test cap

Yuvraj Singh revealed that he was told he had a timeline of 3-6 months left to live if he didn't sacrifice cricket for treatment in 2011-12.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 05:22 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh is one of Indian cricket’s most iconic figures from the 21st century, for his big hitting and clutch performances through his career, but also in large part thanks to a moving personal story that saw him overcome the odds against a cancer diagnosis to be a central figure in the sport for the Indian team.

Yuvraj Singh opened up on his battle with cancer and his mentality at the time.(Getty Images)

Speaking to the Stick to Cricket podcast this week, Yuvraj touched on the situation he found himself in when he was diagnosed with cancer, and how the battle between the desire to play Test cricket for India and to watch his own health led to difficulties in coming to terms with his diagnosis.

“We were going on a two month tour to West Indies then a two and half month tour to England. Ganguly had just retired and suddenly there was my place that had opened up to play Test cricket,” explained Yuvraj.

“Eventually I got sicker and sicker playing cricket and Dr. Nitesh Rohatgi, one of our close friends, a very senior doctor, said to me ‘I looked at your scans. The tumor is sitting between your heart and lung, sitting on the pipe. Either you don’t go play cricket, or you have a heart attack. I think you have 3-6 months left, if you don’t do chemotherapy,’” said Yuvraj, indicating at just how harrowing an experience it became.

Yuvraj would undergo chemotherapy over that winter, and would be fit enough to play for India again by 2012. It is a commendable feat that he was able to return to international cricket the way he did, having a successful 2012 on return, and playing for India until 2017.

 
cancer diagnosis yuvraj singh test cricket
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Sourav Ganguly had just retired; I had been waiting 7 years for my spot: Yuvraj Singh ‘was ready to die’ for Test cap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.