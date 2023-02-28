Sourav Ganguly drops major update on Rishabh Pant's recovery, hints at long absence: 'I spoke to him a couple of times…'

The road to recovery has been a long one for Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. One of the brightest stars in the modern era of world cricket, Indian southpaw Pant will miss the Indian Premier League 2023 and the World Cup after suffering multiple injuries in a life-threatening car accident last year. Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023, has opened up about the unavailability of the star batter prior to the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Runners-up in the 2020 season of the world's richest T20 league, Delhi Capitals have recently appointed veteran Australian opener David Warner as the captain of the franchise. However, Delhi Capitals are yet to reveal Pant's replacement for IPL 2023. Talking about the face of the Capitals franchise in the lead-up to the IPL 2023, Ganguly said that Pant will make his comeback In a year's time.

"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly told news agency PTI. Former Indian skipper Ganguly also admitted that DC are yet to finalise their first-choice wicketkeeper. Either youngster Abhishek Porel or veteran Sheldon Jackson are set to keep wickets for Warner's men in the absence of Pant. "We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL," Ganguly said.

Former Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) president Ganguly was a part of the three-day camp in Kolkata where the former cricketer groomed the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey ahead of the IPL 2023. "The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it's not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL," Ganguly concluded.

