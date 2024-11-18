'He scored 4 hundreds in 2014, one in 2018': Sourav Ganguly spits facts as Virat Kohli feels the heat to prove himself

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli to regain his mojo in Australian conditions as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicks off on November 22 in Perth. Kohi has been put under the scanners after his underwhelming performance in the home Test season, but critics feel that the Australia series is coming at the right time for him as he enjoys batting Down Under. Virat Kohli will be key for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

The batting maestro has scored just 250 runs in 12 Test innings this year so far, across six matches at an average of 22.72 and failed to breach the triple-figure mark. However, he has an exemplary record in Australia with 1352 runs in 13 Tests at a sublime average of 54.08, which included 6 centuries.

Ganguly asserted that it would be a massive series for Kohli as it could be his last Test tour on Australian soil.

"Absolutely, he is a champion batter. And he has had success in Australia in the past. He scored four hundreds in 2014, scored another hundred in 2018 as well. He will want to make this series count, and he will also know this could be the last time he is touring Australia to play Test cricket. So, in every sense, this is a massive series for Kohli," Ganguly told Revzsports.

Who can forget 10 years ago, when a 25-year-old Kohli grabbed the bull by its horns and showed Australia that India are no pushovers. Even though Australia won the series 2-0, Kohli ensured he made the Aussies sweat, pummelling 692 series, matching Steve Smith in every aspect of batting. Kohli loves scoring against Australia, amassing over 2000 runs from 25 Tests with 8 centuries.

However, his recent form has been worrying, to say the least. In the recently concluded home Test season, Kohli managed to get 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with just one fifty. He struggled against the spinners and registered a string of low scores: 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

Sourav Ganguly not worried

But Ganguly isn't too worried about Kohli's form in the recent New Zealand series. He feels that the pitches weren't suitable for batting there and they won't be the same in Australia.

"I don't want to read too much into the New Zealand series. The pitches did not allow good batting. In Australia, he will enjoy the conditions. There will be good pitches. I am backing Virat to deliver in Australia in this series," he added.