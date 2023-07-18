Sourav Ganguly reacts after BCCI left annoyed over Eden Gardens ticket price announcement for 2023 ODI World Cup

The excitement among cricket fans gets more and more by the day as the blockbuster 2023 World Cup nears. To be precise, it is just 78 days more left before the 13th edition of the quadrennial 50-over event kicks off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) doubled the excitement last week when they revealed the ticket prices for the five World Cup matches slated to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the act has left BCCI vexed.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was at Eden Gardens on Monday(PTI)

It was on July 10 when CAB announced the prices for the World Cup matches at Eden Gardens, which has over the years witnessed some of the biggest clashes including the 1987 World Cup final between Australia and England and several India-Pakistan ties as well which comprises the famous 1999 Asian Test Championship match.

According to the schedule announced by the ICC last month, Eden Gardens is slated to stage five World Cup games which includes one Team India game, against South Africa, two Pakistan ties and one semi-final clash. Ticket prices for the India and semi-final match begins from INR 800 onwards, for upper-tier, and highest being INR 3000. For the Pakistan matches, it is between INR 800-2200 and for the Bangladesh game it is between INR 650-1500.

According to a report in Telegraph, BCCI have been left annoyed by the announcement of the ticket prices for the World Cup with CAB not consulting with the Indian board prior to the revelation.

Reacting to BCCI's stance over CAB's act, Sourav Ganguly, who headed both the organisations during his administrative career, said: “This is totally the CAB’s jurisdiction. They’ll deal with it.” The former India captain had in fact visited the Eden Gardens on Monday for about two hours, as mentioned in the report.

A senior CAB officer later said: “Sourav was here mainly to know how Eden Gardens’ renovation was going, while we also discussed about stadium upgradation.”

Fans now have to wait and see if the ticket prices get revised for the 2023 World Cup or remain the same as per the previous announcement.

