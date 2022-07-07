'Played 13 years without break. Didn't take rest like a lot of players do now': Ganguly recalls being dropped in 2005

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of India's greatest captains. Ganguly took over the captaincy in the aftermath of a match-fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket; however, Ganguly led India brilliantly through the transition period and guided the team to many memorable wins throughout his tenure. Under Ganguly, India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the 2001 Test series at home, beat England in the famous NatWest series final in 2002, and a year later, reached the final of the World Cup.

However, Ganguly faced a downfall in 2005 when he was dropped from the Indian team following differences with newly-appointed head coach Greg Chappell. The batter remained out of the side for almost half a year, and during an interview with The Telegraph, Ganguly opened up on his time away from the team as he played in the domestic circuit.

“I don’t think playing domestic cricket was tough but the entire situation was tough because it was something beyond my batting and bowling capabilities,” Ganguly said.

“So I couldn’t control that. I played for India for 13 years without a break before that. I hadn’t missed anything, not a series or tour. I hadn’t taken any rest like a lot of the players do now. So I consider those 4-6 months as a break from my career after those 13 years in an overall career of 17 years at the international level.”

Ganguly said that he was “angry and frustrated” throughout his time away from the team, but insisted that he had to “make a point.” He also denied contemplating to eat sleeping pills during those days.

No, this is not true. But yes I used to get angry and frustrated but worked doubly hard. I was determined to prove myself, to make a point. I knew I had a lot of cricket left in me then. I convinced myself I would prove myself to the men who matter," said the current BCCI President.

