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Sourav Ganguly’s earnest request to Ajinkya Rahane with Rinku Singh watching: ‘Bats too low. Push him up the order’

Sourav Ganguly makes his ‘Rinku Singh’ wish clear to Ajinkya Rahane.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 03:08 pm IST
Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time Indian Premier League champions, have struggled to find a strong start to their 2026 campaign. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, has this season found itself under the spotlight, with questions raised about its team balance and on-field decision-making. In a league where each moment can shape the course of a campaign, teams heavily rely on their star players. It is the responsibility of every captain to get the best out of them and make changes as needed for the team.

Sourav Ganguly expects Ajinkya Rahane to make Rinku Singh bat higher(ANI/PTI)

KKR’s batting has already been questioned multiple times this campaign, particularly around Cameron Green playing as a specialist batter and not fulfilling the entire role for his hefty price tag. The team has struggled in the middle order, unable to build a solid foundation for the bowlers to defend. One possible solution could be Rinku Singh, a player who has stood out for KKR in difficult times over the past years with his composure and finishing abilities. Rinku, who also serves as KKR’s vice-captain, has batted at No. 5 this season, scoring 35 and 33 in the two innings while maintaining a strike rate of 150.

‘Promote Rinku up the order’

Rinku’s incredible record in IPL further strengthens the argument. With over 1100 runs in 53 innings since his debut for KKR in 2018, he has proven himself as a clinical finisher. However, with his potential and skill set, Rinku could offer even more if given the chance to bat up the order. For now, Rahane and the team management face the challenge of finding the right balance and figuring out a working formula for their batting line-up.

 
rinku singh sourav ganguly ajinkya rahane kolkata knight riders kkr ipl
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Home / Cricket News / Sourav Ganguly’s earnest request to Ajinkya Rahane with Rinku Singh watching: ‘Bats too low. Push him up the order’
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