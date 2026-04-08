Sourav Ganguly’s earnest request to Ajinkya Rahane with Rinku Singh watching: ‘Bats too low. Push him up the order’

Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time Indian Premier League champions, have struggled to find a strong start to their 2026 campaign. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, has this season found itself under the spotlight, with questions raised about its team balance and on-field decision-making. In a league where each moment can shape the course of a campaign, teams heavily rely on their star players. It is the responsibility of every captain to get the best out of them and make changes as needed for the team.

Sourav Ganguly expects Ajinkya Rahane to make Rinku Singh bat higher(ANI/PTI)

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KKR’s batting has already been questioned multiple times this campaign, particularly around Cameron Green playing as a specialist batter and not fulfilling the entire role for his hefty price tag. The team has struggled in the middle order, unable to build a solid foundation for the bowlers to defend. One possible solution could be Rinku Singh, a player who has stood out for KKR in difficult times over the past years with his composure and finishing abilities. Rinku, who also serves as KKR’s vice-captain, has batted at No. 5 this season, scoring 35 and 33 in the two innings while maintaining a strike rate of 150.

‘Promote Rinku up the order’

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{{^usCountry}} However, Sourav Ganguly expressed his concerns over KKR’s batting this season while unveiling the third edition of the Bengal Pro T20 league. He suggested that it might be time for KKR to promote Rinku up the order to showcase his true abilities with the bat, as limited game time in his current position restricts his potential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sourav Ganguly expressed his concerns over KKR’s batting this season while unveiling the third edition of the Bengal Pro T20 league. He suggested that it might be time for KKR to promote Rinku up the order to showcase his true abilities with the bat, as limited game time in his current position restricts his potential. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I feel Rinku bats too low. He’s a better player than that and, hopefully, the team finds a way to push him up the order,” said Ganguly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I feel Rinku bats too low. He’s a better player than that and, hopefully, the team finds a way to push him up the order,” said Ganguly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The concerns raised by Ganguly appear valid. KKR has shuffled their No.3 and No.4 batters constantly over the first three games, trying to integrate an underperforming Green and find a settled role for him. Thus, disrupting the batting flow. Also, the heavy reliance on the top order has also failed to provide a solid base in the first 10 overs for the middle order to capitalise later, as seen in their 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The concerns raised by Ganguly appear valid. KKR has shuffled their No.3 and No.4 batters constantly over the first three games, trying to integrate an underperforming Green and find a settled role for him. Thus, disrupting the batting flow. Also, the heavy reliance on the top order has also failed to provide a solid base in the first 10 overs for the middle order to capitalise later, as seen in their 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

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Rinku’s incredible record in IPL further strengthens the argument. With over 1100 runs in 53 innings since his debut for KKR in 2018, he has proven himself as a clinical finisher. However, with his potential and skill set, Rinku could offer even more if given the chance to bat up the order. For now, Rahane and the team management face the challenge of finding the right balance and figuring out a working formula for their batting line-up.

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