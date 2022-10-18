Sourav Ganguly's first reaction after Roger Binny replaces him as new BCCI president

Outgoing chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricket icon Sourav Ganguly has reacted to the appointment of Roger Binny as the new president of India's apex cricket board on Tuesday. One of the finest batters of his generation, Ganguly served the BCCI as the board president for three years. Former Team India cricketer Binny officially replaced Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

Extending his best wishes to the newly appointed BCCI president, Ganguly said that the new office-bearers are committed to taking the legacy forward. Sharing his first reaction after being replaced by Binny at the BCCI, the outgoing president asserted that the apex cricket board of India is in great hands.

“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck,” Ganguly told news agency ANI on Tuesday. Ganguly's remarks have come at a time when BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," said BCCI secretary Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

With a reported net worth of $2 billion, the richest cricket board in the world has appointed Binny as its 36th president. While Binny replaced Ganguly to become the new president, Shah has bagged another term in the office as the secretary of the BCCI.

