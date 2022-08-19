'Ganguly-Tendulkar then, Dhawan-Gill now': Rajasthan Royals share mind-blowing stat from India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI

India had the perfect start to their three-match series against Zimbabwe as they romped home by 10 wickets in the first ODI in Harare on Thursday. The Indian bowlers were too hot to handle for Zimbabwe as a result of which they folded for 189 in 30. 5 overs with Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and the returning Deepak Chahar snaring three wickets each. In reply, India made short work of the target, cantering home in 30.5 overs with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan slamming unbeaten half-centuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stat-wise, this was India's 13th consecutive win against Zimbabwe, the most by any team against any opponent, the team's ninth 10-wicket win in ODIs. However, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals dropped a mind-boggling stat on their Twitter handle, highlighting the similarity in India's win over Zimbabwe in the series opener from an ODI in 1998. The fact that Dhawan and Gill registered the second-highest opening partnership for India in a 10-wicket-win is eerily similar to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's stand of 197 against the same opponent 24 years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final, Tendulkar and Ganguly combined to steamroll India by 10 wickets. But it's the similarities in the two partnerships that promise to leave you stunned. Firstly, India chased down a target of 197 in 30 overs, while on Thursday it took them 30.5. Secondly, on both instances, it was a left-hand, right hand opening pair (Tendulkar-Ganguly then and Dhawan-Gill now) that was involved. In that final, Tendulkar scored a majestic century, and was supported by a fine half-century from Ganguly, which saw the former India captain smoke three consecutive sixes off Grant Flower.

Of course, things have changed in the last two decades. Zimbabwe is no longer they team they once were. In 1998, they had world-class stars such as Alastair Campbell, Neil Johnson, Andy Flower, Heath Streak and Henry Olonga. Unlike today, India and Zimbabwe have been part of a few classic matches, including the 1999 World Cup clash, where Zimbabwe defeated India by three runs in a thriller.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON