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Sourav Ganguly stalled Kiran More’s decision on MS Dhoni; secretly flew to Jamshedpur: ‘Wanted to see him play first’

Sourav Ganguly reveals the aggressive promotion model that led to MS Dhoni's rise in cricket.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 11:41 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Sourav Ganguly has revealed how MS Dhoni was identified and pushed quickly through the system long before he became one of Indian cricket’s greatest captains, explaining the selection philosophy that backed raw match-winning talent over slow grooming.

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.(AFP)

Dhoni’s international career did not begin with certainty. He made his ODI debut under Ganguly against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2004, lasting just one ball before being run out for a duck. For many players, that could have triggered doubt. It did not in Dhoni’s case.

Months later, Ganguly made one of the defining calls of his captaincy, promoting Dhoni to No. 3 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni responded with 148 off 123 balls, an innings that changed the trajectory of Indian cricket.

Ganguly explains the Dhoni call

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Sourav Ganguly said Dhoni had already caught attention well before his India debut.

“We watch full matches. When Dhoni used to play, I had gone to Jamshedpur to watch him. He did not even know,” Ganguly said.

He also explained the cricketing logic behind that aggressive promotion model. “This is the system. If you play with people above your level, your game will rise. If you play below, your game will go down,” he said.

He also revealed that after Dhoni was selected for the team, he stalled the final call. Sourav Ganguly explained, “I had to see him before taking the final call. So, stalled that decision for a few days.”

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly went against BCCI to save Rahul Dravid’s career: ‘Had I dropped him, it could have finished him’

That philosophy was visible in the Pakistan ODI in Visakhapatnam. Rather than keeping Dhoni in a lower-order holding role, Ganguly sent him into a high-pressure batting slot against a major rival. Dhoni tore through Pakistan with 15 fours and four sixes, turning potential into certainty in a single innings.

MS Dhoni would later become India’s World Cup-winning captain, a multiple ICC trophy winner and one of the most influential figures in white-ball cricket. But Ganguly’s recollection makes one thing clear: the rise did not begin with trophies or captaincy. It began with selectors watching full matches, a trip to Jamshedpur, a recommendation from Saba Karim, and a captain willing to trust explosive talent before the rest of the system fully caught up.

And we all remember that scene from MS Dhoni, the Untold Story, “Dhoni ko try karte hain”.

 
sourav ganguly ms dhoni
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Home / Cricket News / Sourav Ganguly stalled Kiran More’s decision on MS Dhoni; secretly flew to Jamshedpur: ‘Wanted to see him play first’
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