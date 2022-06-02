Sourav Ganguly ‘surprised’ after resignation rumours storm social media, says ‘it was a simple tweet’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he was "surprised" that his "simple tweet" sparked speculations of him quitting as BCCI president on Wednesday. Last evening, Ganguly issued a statement on his official Twitter handle announcing that he is set to "start something new" that will "help a lot of people." The former opening batter's tweet created ripples on social media as it also mentioned a thank you note to the fans and "every single person" involved in his long cricketing journey.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he wrote in a brief statement.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life."

Ganguly later clarified that his tweet has been misinterpreted and it was related to his new business venture."I have launched a new education app worldwide. It's an educational app launched worldwide."I was surprised (with the speculations). It was a simple tweet, there is no mention of resignation, nothing," he said.

Before Ganguly's clarification, which came late on Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that the former India captain has not resigned as BCCI president and in is "completely focussed" on the new opportunities lined up.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement issued to PTI.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

(with PTI inputs)

