Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain: Report

Former Indian captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has been being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain, reported news agency ANI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital on January 2 when he had complained of chest pain and dizziness. He later underwent angioplasty after he was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery.

Cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who had flown to Kolkata to examine Ganguly had said that the former cricketer was advised to undergo the remaining angioplasty two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital on January 7.

According to reports in local Bengali news channels, Ganguly came into the hospital in his own car and was sitting right next to the driver. He was immediately taken to the emergency room at the hospital.

(More details awaited)

