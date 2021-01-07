e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'I'm absolutely fine': Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

The treating doctors will be keeping a “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:18 IST
New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly(REUTERS)
         

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after being declared clinically fit.

Ganguly expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and the medical staff who attended him after he arrived at the hospital with chest discomfort and had to undergo angioplasty.

“I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” Ganguly told reporters outside the Woodlands Hospital.

Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Saturday, spent five days in the hospital and will now be looked after at home.

The treating doctors will be keeping a “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

On Wednesday, it was informed that Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

(With ANI inputs)

