Sourav Ganguly to Chris Gayle – Top 5 run-scorers in Champions Trophy history

The ICC Champions Trophy after an extended hiatus since the 2017 edition, which saw Pakistan beating India in the finals will make its much-anticipated return in 2025. With the tournament set to run from February 19 to March 9, it’s a great time to look back at the top five run-scorers of the tournament. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly scored 665 runs from 13 matches in the Champions Trophy.(Getty Images)

1. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle's reputation as a T20 legend extends seamlessly into the Champions Trophy. Known for his explosive batting style, Chris Gayle dominated the tournament with his remarkable power-hitting.

From 17 matches, Gayle scored 791 runs at an average of 52.73, including three centuries and one fifty. While he tops the charts in total runs and boundaries hit (101 fours), he surprisingly doesn’t hold the record for most sixes. That honour belongs to Sourav Ganguly, who hit 17 sixes compared to Gayle’s 15.

2. Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene featured in five editions of the Champions Trophy, the former Sri Lankan captain played 21 innings and known for his consistency anchored the team's innings.

Although he never scored a century in the tournament, Jayawardene scored 742 runs at an average of 41.22 and his highest score being 84 not out. Jayawardene holds the second position on this list.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Despite participating in only two editions of the Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan has made a great impact. Opening the innings for India, the left-handed batter has given India great starts in the tournament.

Dhawan scored three centuries and three half-centuries, while amassing 701 runs at an outstanding average of 77.88.

4. Kumar Sangakkara

The elegant Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara showcased his consistency by playing in 22 matches in the Champions Trophy.

Sangakkara scored 683 runs at an average of 37.94, with his standout performance being a commanding 134 not out against England at the Oval. His effort led Sri Lanka to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in that match.

5. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly returned some great knocks in the Champions Trophy. Having playing 13 matches and batting in 11 innings, the former Indian skipper delivered some brilliant batting performances, including two memorable unbeaten centuries.

His highest score came in Nairobi, where he smashed an unbeaten 141 against South Africa and helped India qualify to the finals of the 2000 edition. Another notable knock was his 117 not out against England in Colombo. With an impressive tally of 665 runs at an average of 73.88, Ganguly secures the fifth spot among the tournament’s top run-scorers.