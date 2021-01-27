IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly to undergo stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty: Woodlands Hospital
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly to undergo stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty: Woodlands Hospital

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will undergo stenting on Thursday in presence of Dr Devi Shetty, the Woodlands Hospital has informed through a release.

"He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty," Woodlands Hospital said.

An earlier medical bulletin issued by the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said: "Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable."

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said that there was nothing to worry about and it was a routine visit.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty had said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly dr devi shetty
app
Close
e-paper
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.(HT_PRINT)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly to undergo stenting tomorrow: Woodlands Hospital

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that while he expected to play in Gabba, the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
cricket

India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
cricket

Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
28-year-old Solanki took on medium pacer Sumit Kumar (1/37) in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four, to script an eight-wicket win for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
cricket

'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
cricket

Fawad Alam's century leads Pakistan to 308-8 vs South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The 35-year-old Alam hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, compiled in just under six hours, to help his team reach 308-8 at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane stated that Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition singlehandedly. All he needs to back his natural game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Ganguly wasn’t feeling well since Tuesday evening, a source close to the family said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
cricket

'He's shown he's ready': Clarke names player who can replace Paine as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Former Australia captain believes fast bowler Pat Cummins can lead Austalia in all three formats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership at SCG.(Reuters)
India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership at SCG.(Reuters)
cricket

'Felt I owed team that innings': Vihari recalls SCG heroics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:29 PM IST
India vs Australia: Vihari had suffered a hamstring injury but he needed to bat on for over 40 overs along with Ashwin to save the Test for his team in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP