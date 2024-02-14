South Africa 249 all out; New Zealand 27/1 at Lunch on Day 2 of 2nd Test

New Zealand needed only 8.2 overs Wednesday to wrap up South Africa’s first innings at 249 on the second day of the second Test at Seddon Park. New Zealand's Will O'Rourke takes a wicket during day two of the second cricket test match against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton(AFP)

South Africa resumed at 220/6 but the resistance it showed late on the first day evaporated in the face of superb fast bowling from Will O’Rourke on Test debut.

Ruan de Swardt in his second Test and Shaun von Berg on debut at age 37 put on 70 before stumps on Day 1 with van der Swardt posting a maiden half-century.

Both were dismissed early Wednesday by O’Rourke, who returned figures of 4/59 and took the last two wickets of the innings with consecutive deliveries.

New Zealand had an early setback when Devon Conway was dismissed in the first over, continuing a run of poor form. Conway has gone seven innings and almost 12 months since his last half-century in Tests.

At lunch, New Zealand was 27/1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 17 and Kane Williamson on 8.

Von Berg was out in the third over of the day, edging a ball from O’Rourke back onto his stumps. He had taken his overnight score from 34 to 38 with a pulled boundary off Tim Southee.

Dane Piedt on Test debut gloved a catch down leg side to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell from Southee’s bowling, giving the New Zealand captain his first wicket of the innings. The New Zealanders didn’t appeal but Piedt walked, hesitated then left the ground.

De Swardt fell in identical circumstances to von Berg, edging a ball onto his stumps from O’Rourke. He was 64 and had defied the New Zealand attack for 221 minutes.

The South Africa innings ended when Dane Paterson was caught by Latham off O’Rourke's next ball, leaving the Test rookie on a hat-trick at the start of the next innings.

Conway fell without scoring to the fourth ball of the New Zealand innings. He received a superb delivery from Paterson bowling around the wicket. He pushed forward at the delivery which nipped away late, took the edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin.

The New Zealanders found scoring difficult at the start of their innings and had taken their 27 from 16 overs.