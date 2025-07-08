South Africa coach stopped Wiaan Mulder from scoring 400 and breaking Brian Lara's world record: ‘Let the legends…’

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad told Wiaan Mulder not to go after Brian Lara's world record 400, as revealed by the South African captain for the Zimbabwe series. Mulder, who sent cricket statisticians into overdrive with his record-breaking knock in the second Test against Zimbabwe, sacrificed a realistic chance at breaking one of cricket's most hallowed records by declaring his innings. Wiaan Mulder and Shukri Conrad

South Africa’s first-time captain was just 33 runs short of breaking Brian Lara's iconic 400 not out, set 21 years ago, before selflessly declaring with the team on 626 for 5. He then made an immediate impact with the ball, taking two wickets in back-to-back overs and adding a sharp catch to help bowl out Zimbabwe for 170. South Africa enforced the follow-on and had Zimbabwe struggling at 51 for 1 by stumps.

Already 1-0 up in the brief series, the reigning World Test Championship winners held a commanding 405-run lead and looked poised to seal another three-day victory by Tuesday.

After the day's play, while talking to broadcaster SuperSuport, Mulder said he spoke to head coach Shukri Conrad at the Lunch break on Day 2. He told Mulder to let the legends keep their records. “I was speaking to Shuks (Proteas coach Shukri Conrad) and he kind of said to me as well, ‘Let the legends keep the really big scores.’ You never know what my fate is or what is destined for me. But Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”

The all-rounder said South Africa already had enough runs on the board, and he did not feel the need to surpass Lara's record.

“First, I thought we have enough and we need to bowl,” said. “Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, he got 400 against England and for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. If I get the chance again I'd probably do the same thing.”

Lara, the former West Indies skipper, is one of cricket's legendary figures, tallying almost 12,000 runs in test cricket at an average of 52.88 per innings, including 24 centuries and 48 half-centuries from 1990 to 2006.

Within a couple of months in 1994, he set records for highest scores in test cricket (375 against England) and first-class cricket (501 not out). After losing the test record to Australia's Matthew Hayden, who scored 380 against Zimbabwe in October 2003, Lara regained the record with an unbeaten 400 six months later in 2004.

Mulder resumed day two on 264 not out, with the second new ball just eight overs old. Undeterred, he continued to dominate, reaching his triple century off 297 balls — the second-fastest ever, after Virender Sehwag’s 278-ball triple ton in 2008. He eventually raced from 300 to 367 in just 37 deliveries, smashing 49 fours and 4 sixes.

To stay mentally locked in during his near-seven-hour stay at the crease, Mulder revealed he repeatedly sang “Zombie” by The Cranberries — a technique that helped him stay focused and in rhythm.

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad reacts to Wiaan Mulder’s record 367*

“I never even dreamt of getting a double hundred, never mind a triple hundred but it's super special,” Mulder said. “The most important thing is to put the team in a good position to hopefully win this Test.”

Head coach Shukri Conrad praised his captain’s performance: “Wiaan’s innings was extraordinary. Batting at No.3, facing the new ball, and showing such composure — it was a masterclass.”

South Africa declared at 626-5, their highest total in nine years, before rolling Zimbabwe for 170. Test debutant Prenelan Subrayen, 31, impressed with 4-42, while Mulder added two wickets and a catch to his all-round performance.

Zimbabwe’s only resistance came from Sean Williams, who, despite being ill, smashed 83 off 55 balls — the fastest half-century in Zimbabwe's Test history.

By stumps, Zimbabwe was 51-1 in their second innings, still trailing by 405 runs, as South Africa moved closer to wrapping up the series with another crushing win.