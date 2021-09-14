Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Africa complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka
cricket

South Africa complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks scored unbeaten half-centuries to lead South Africa to a 3-0 Twenty20 series sweep over Sri Lanka with a 10-wicket win.
AP | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Quinton de Kock (L) and Reeza Hendricks celebrate South Africa's win. (Getty)

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks scored unbeaten half-centuries to lead South Africa to a 3-0 Twenty20 series sweep over Sri Lanka with a 10-wicket win in the third and final match on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka had scored 120 for eight in 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first. Opener Kusal Perera top scored for the home team with 39 while Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 24 at No. 9 gave Sri Lanka a modest total. Spinner Bjorn Fortuin had the best bowling figures with 2-21 while paceman Kagiso Rabada had 2-23. 

South Africa was in complete control in its chase, denying Sri Lanka any chance of a breakthrough and reaching its target with 32 deliveries to spare. De Kock completed his second consecutive unbeaten half-century, with 59 including seven boundaries off 46 deliveries. That followed his 58 not out in the second match which South Africa won by nine wickets on Sunday.

De Kock was named player of the match and the series for his total 153 runs. Hendricks hit a six and five boundaries for his 42-ball 56 not out.

Topics
quinton de kock reeza hendricks
