close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / South Africa remove David Teeger as U19 captain days before World Cup over possible 'protests' on Gaza conflict

South Africa remove David Teeger as U19 captain days before World Cup over possible 'protests' on Gaza conflict

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2024 08:45 PM IST

David Teeger, who was subjected to an inquiry over his comments in support of Israeli soldiers in the Gaza conflict, was removed as SA's U19 captain.

Hosts South Africa have decided to remove David Teeger from captaincy for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup amid concerns that he might become a target for anti-war protesters. Teeger will, however, continue to be a part of the squad, according to officials' confirmation on Friday. Teeger was subjected to an independent inquiry established by Cricket South Africa (CSA) last month after making comments in support of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing Gaza conflict at an awards ceremony in October.

Representative image: South Africa on Friday removed David Teeger as their U19 captain(GETTY IMAGES)
Representative image: South Africa on Friday removed David Teeger as their U19 captain(GETTY IMAGES)

Despite being cleared of wrongdoing by the inquiry, his demotion from the captaincy came amidst tensions related to the South African government's accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: 'Young players pushing the older ones, that's how it should be': Clive Lloyd's critical verdict on Rohit, Kohli in T20Is

Teeger made these comments during the Jewish Achievement Awards ceremony, stating, “I'm now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) filed a complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) in response to Teeger's remarks. While the youngster was cleared of any wrongdoing, Cricket South Africa expressed concerns that retaining him as captain could exacerbate tensions, especially in the context of the South African government's recent accusations against Israel at the ICJ.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA said in a statement on Friday.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

“In the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.”

The board is yet to decide on the side's new captain for the global tournament, which begins on January 19.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Afghanistan match updates along with Cricket Schedule and New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On