South Africa remove David Teeger as U19 captain days before World Cup over possible 'protests' on Gaza conflict

Hosts South Africa have decided to remove David Teeger from captaincy for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup amid concerns that he might become a target for anti-war protesters. Teeger will, however, continue to be a part of the squad, according to officials' confirmation on Friday. Teeger was subjected to an independent inquiry established by Cricket South Africa (CSA) last month after making comments in support of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing Gaza conflict at an awards ceremony in October. Representative image: South Africa on Friday removed David Teeger as their U19 captain(GETTY IMAGES)

Despite being cleared of wrongdoing by the inquiry, his demotion from the captaincy came amidst tensions related to the South African government's accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Teeger made these comments during the Jewish Achievement Awards ceremony, stating, “I'm now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) filed a complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) in response to Teeger's remarks. While the youngster was cleared of any wrongdoing, Cricket South Africa expressed concerns that retaining him as captain could exacerbate tensions, especially in the context of the South African government's recent accusations against Israel at the ICJ.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA said in a statement on Friday.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

“In the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.”

The board is yet to decide on the side's new captain for the global tournament, which begins on January 19.