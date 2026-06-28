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South Africa scrapes past Bangladesh and leaves India needing to upset Australia at Lord's

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa played its part and confirmed that India must take down Australia. 

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 07:57 pm IST
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South Africa played its part and confirmed that India must take down Australia at Lord's to qualify for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa played its part(AFP)

On the last day of the group stage, India, the ODI world champion, and South Africa, the finalist at the last two T20 World Cups, were fighting for the fourth and last semifinal spot. Unbeaten Australia was safely through in their group barring a massive meltdown.

South Africa labored to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first match of the Lord's doubleheader.

India remained ahead of South Africa on net run rate but had to beat Australia in the afternoon to overtake South Africa in the table.

By coincidence, the best batters on both teams were out to the first ball of each innings. Juairiya Ferdous swung at and missed Marizanne Kapp and gave the South African pacer her 100th T20 wicket. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was bowled between bat and pad by Marufa Akter. The pair of opening ducks happened only once before at a T20 World Cup in 2018 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

 
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