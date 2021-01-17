South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan
- The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the Covid-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session here on Sunday. The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday morning and according to their media manager, all the reports came negative.
The players and officials were then allowed to go to the Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel and have their first training session. The players and officials will undergo another round of Covid-19 tests in two days’ time.
The South African squad arrived here without the services of their Indian performance analyst, Prasanna Agoram as he was not issued a visa for the tour by the Pakistan embassy in Pretoria. A source said Prasanna had been denied visa due to security reasons. The source said that the Indian analyst of the team will now work from his home in Bengaluru and assist the visitors in the Test and T20 series.
Last year when Zimbabwe toured Pakistan, their head coach Lalchand Rajput didn't accompany the team as he withdrew from the tour on the advice of the Indian embassy in Harare. The visitors reached here on a chartered flight for a month-long tour after all commercial airlines from South Africa were stopped due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Warner, Harris off to good start at Gabba
'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack
- Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman
- India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wrap: Haryana beat Delhi, Andhra stun Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan
- The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘I knew that was coming,’ Sundar on Thakur’s six to get to fifty
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: India's fight club finds new faces
- India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox