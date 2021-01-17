IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
cricket

South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan

  • The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 PM IST

The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the Covid-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session here on Sunday. The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday morning and according to their media manager, all the reports came negative.

The players and officials were then allowed to go to the Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel and have their first training session. The players and officials will undergo another round of Covid-19 tests in two days’ time.

The South African squad arrived here without the services of their Indian performance analyst, Prasanna Agoram as he was not issued a visa for the tour by the Pakistan embassy in Pretoria. A source said Prasanna had been denied visa due to security reasons. The source said that the Indian analyst of the team will now work from his home in Bengaluru and assist the visitors in the Test and T20 series.

Last year when Zimbabwe toured Pakistan, their head coach Lalchand Rajput didn't accompany the team as he withdrew from the tour on the advice of the Indian embassy in Harare. The visitors reached here on a chartered flight for a month-long tour after all commercial airlines from South Africa were stopped due to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa pakistan cricket
app
Close
e-paper
Live
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 Latest Updates(AFP)
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 Latest Updates(AFP)
cricket

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Warner, Harris off to good start at Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 Latest Updates: Australia took a healthy lead of 54 runs at the close of Day 3 at Gabba with David Warner and Marcus Harris scoring quick runs. India will look for wickets on Day 4, but rain might play a role. Follow Updates from India vs Australia Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
WV Raman was not the only one praising India head coach Ravi Shastri after India’s fightback in the fourth Test against Australia. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too took to Twitter to applaud Shastri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
cricket

'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli used three words in Marathi towards the end of his Tweet to applaud Shardul Thakur. Explaining the meaning of 'tula parat manla', former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar narrated an interesting story behind Kohli's choice of words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma in action. (BCCI)
Delhi wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wrap: Haryana beat Delhi, Andhra stun Kerala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Haryana beat Delhi by 5 wickets to jump to Group E top spot
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
cricket

South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Aus: ‘I knew that was coming,’ Sundar on Thakur’s six to get to fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: India's fight club finds new faces

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
cricket

1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory

Reuters, Galle
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
England made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 38 for three on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
cricket

'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne left former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh bemused with an outrageous appeal against India's Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP