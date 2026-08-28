South Africa stunned as Namibia pull off sensational 18-run triumph despite Dewald Brevis’ 75

Namibia pulled off a sensational upset against South Africa in the opening match of the T20I tri-series, securing an 18-run victory in Windhoek. After posting 163/9, Namibia’s bowlers defended the modest total brilliantly as South Africa struggled in the chase and finished on 145/9 in their 20 overs. JJ Smit played a key role in the famous win, claiming 3/31 from his four overs.

Namibia shock South Africa to seal famous 18-run T20I win (X Image)

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South Africa, the far more fancied side, would have expected to chase down the target after restricting Namibia to 163. However, Namibia kept taking wickets at crucial moments and held their nerve to pull off a memorable victory.

Jan Frylinck anchored Namibia’s innings with a well-made 60 off 38 balls after Louren Steenkamp provided the early impetus with 41. The opening duo added 84 runs before Steenkamp was dismissed by Bjorn Fortuin. Frylinck kept the runs coming but Namibia struggled to build another substantial partnership after his departure. Gerhard Erasmus chipped in with 19, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Zane Green failed to make an impact.

Prenelan Subrayen was South Africa’s pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/32 from his four overs. Bjorn Fortuin also impressed with 2/17, while Dewald Brevis and Duan Jansen chipped in with one wicket apiece.

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{{^usCountry}} Chasing 164, South Africa got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 19/2 after Jordan Hermann and Lhuan-dre Pretorius were dismissed early. Tony de Zorzi then fell for nine, leaving the Proteas in further trouble at 39/3 and putting the pressure firmly back on the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing 164, South Africa got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 19/2 after Jordan Hermann and Lhuan-dre Pretorius were dismissed early. Tony de Zorzi then fell for nine, leaving the Proteas in further trouble at 39/3 and putting the pressure firmly back on the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

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Brevis then steadied the innings with a fine knock, hitting 75 off 50 balls to keep South Africa in the chase. But Namibia continued to chip away with wickets at the other end.

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Brevis’ dismissal at 133 turned the game firmly in Namibia’s favour. South Africa then lost Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena and Prenelan Subrayen without scoring, leaving the Proteas in deep trouble.

Duan Jansen remained unbeaten on 25 and tried to keep South Africa in the hunt, but Namibia held their nerve to restrict the visitors to 145/9 in 20 overs and seal an 18-run victory.

“We do belong”: Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said the victory was another statement that his side can compete consistently at the highest level in T20 cricket. After stunning South Africa on home soil, Erasmus stressed that Namibia’s previous big wins were not isolated results and that the team now belongs among the best in the format.

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"I think this is very important in the sense that it shows that we do belong, and it wasn't a once-off. That or any of our other previous big wins weren't once-off. So we've shown it on home turf now as well, not only World Cups and the last year's win, we've shown on home turf that we can be a consistent cricketing team in this format and compete with the best," Erasmus said after the match.